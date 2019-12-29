Global  

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan heckled by historian Irfan Habib for backing Citizenship Amendment Act

Zee News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in a series of tweets that historian Irfan Habib and some others tried their best to stop him from speaking about Citizenship Amendment Act during the IHC.
