Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Only those ready to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan makes a case for citizenship

DNA Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
"Should we just let this country be a Dharamshala?" asked Dharmendra Pradhan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nitishshekhawa1

Nitish Shekhawat Only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here: Dharmendra Pradhan https://t.co/Cg2hZrCbHf 1 minute ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here: Dharmendra Pradhan https://t.co/GNGgYSd9w2 5 minutes ago

Vishalverma111

Vishal verma Only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here: Dharmendra Pradhan https://t.co/35sy0NHHJh Only t… https://t.co/Y4ziHGXhUC 9 minutes ago

News18Politics

News18 Politics Addressing a function of ABVP, Pradhan asked the critics of the National Register of Citizens if they wanted the co… https://t.co/YPSm9Nqr3J 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.