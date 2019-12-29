Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan CRIES as he completes 10 years of hosting the controversial reality show — watch video

Bollywood Life Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
With Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan completed 10 years of hosting the reality show. On this special occasion, Bigg Boss gave a sweet surprise to the actor. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 showcased Salman's precious memories to him.
