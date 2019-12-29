Global  

Hemant Soren set to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at around 2pm in Ranchi, amid a galaxy of politicians and dignitaries, some of whom would be sharing the dais. This will be his second stint as Jharkhand chief minister.
News video: Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand 03:03

 Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy.

