Manila [Philippines], Dec 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people killed in Typhoon Ursula that hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across central Philippines earlier in the week, has risen to 41, media reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.



Recent related videos from verified sources Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49Published 4 days ago Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Toll in Ursula Typhoon in Philippines climbs to 41 Previous reports indicated that 28 people were killed as a result of the typhoon.

Zee News 16 hours ago



Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve Manila:�Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, made landfall in the Philippines on Tuesday with sustained winds of up to 150 km per hour and caused...

WorldNews 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this