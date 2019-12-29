Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Toll in Ursula Typhoon in Philippines climbs to 41

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Manila [Philippines], Dec 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people killed in Typhoon Ursula that hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across central Philippines earlier in the week, has risen to 41, media reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines 00:19

 Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Toll in Ursula Typhoon in Philippines climbs to 41

Previous reports indicated that 28 people were killed as a result of the typhoon. 
Zee News

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eveManila:�Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, made landfall in the Philippines on Tuesday with sustained winds of up to 150 km per hour and caused...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.