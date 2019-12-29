I was heckled when I enquired where Priyanka Gandhi was heading: Woman police officer
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () The woman police official who was fleet in-charge of Priyanka Gandhi's convoy here on Saturday said that she was "heckled" when she went to enquire where Priyanka Gandhi was heading as "she suddenly changed her itinerary". She said that the allegations put forth by Priyanka Gandhi that she was strangulated are "untrue".
High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-CAA protests.