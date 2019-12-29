Global  

I was heckled when I enquired where Priyanka Gandhi was heading: Woman police officer

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The woman police official who was fleet in-charge of Priyanka Gandhi's convoy here on Saturday said that she was "heckled" when she went to enquire where Priyanka Gandhi was heading as "she suddenly changed her itinerary". She said that the allegations put forth by Priyanka Gandhi that she was strangulated are "untrue".
News video: UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house 02:15

 High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-CAA protests.

Rahul Gandhi and Priynaka Gandhi Vadra were turned back from Meerut where they had gone to visit families of those who died in the violence that erupted during the anti-Citizenship Act protests.

Priyanka alleges manhandling by police on way to residence of ex-IPS officer

Priyanka Gandhi was earlier stopped from going to the house of Sadaf Jafar, Congress leader, who is also in jail. 
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

UP government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comment came following the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegation that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman in Lucknow...
Zee News


