Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Zee News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren took oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday (December 29). 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News

Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM for a second stint | OneIndia News 02:33

 JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitharam Yechury among a galaxy of non-BJP leaders. The grand event was designed to be an example of the opposition's strength.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News [Video]Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News

Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting CAA; Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, present at ceremony; Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand [Video]Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on Friday that he will be attending Hemant Soren's swearing-in...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduIndiaTimesMid-DayIndian Express

Confident that new Jharkhand govt would work for all: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

KIRANNS14

KIRAN N S RT @TimesNow: JMM leader @HemantSorenJMM takes oath as Jharkhand CM amid Opposition's show of strength. | #GathbandhanShowAgain https://t.… 8 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW JMM leader @HemantSorenJMM takes oath as Jharkhand CM amid Opposition's show of strength. | #GathbandhanShowAgain https://t.co/7XiwezV64H 12 minutes ago

odishadiary

Odisha Diary JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand https://t.co/Fy5hQLXO9Q https://t.co/sgDQW52NnA 25 minutes ago

MastanAbhishek

Abhishek Mastan RT @ZeeNews: JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand https://t.co/WEKh9OrLvx #HemantTakesOath 2 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, opposition leaders cheer him on - india news Jharkhand Mukti Morcha lea… https://t.co/T1c0bfgLf7 2 hours ago

jnprFM

J Pradhan JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand- Fast Mail News https://t.co/dP1kbKGlqI 3 hours ago

Yogi210875

योगेश अग्रवाल RT @DeshGujarat: JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM 3 hours ago

DeshGujarat

DeshGujarat JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.