Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren, in the presence of senior political leaders and chief ministers from across states. This will be the 44-year-old JMM leader's second stint as Jharkhand chief minister.
In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on Friday that he will be attending Hemant Soren's swearing-in...