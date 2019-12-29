Global  

Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren, in the presence of senior political leaders and chief ministers from across states. This will be the 44-year-old JMM leader's second stint as Jharkhand chief minister.
