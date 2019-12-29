Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga caught in mid-week eviction

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Will there be a midnight eviction in the house? Salman Khan hints at triple eviction this week
News video: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 03:21

 Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show.

Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive [Video]Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive

Watch Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota Wants To Replace SALMAN KHAN In Bigg Boss 13 Also Revealed About His Entry With Katrina Kaif In Bigg Boss 13. Watch Video Now To Know More.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:22

Mallika Sherawat To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar [Video]Mallika Sherawat To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar

This weekend ka vaar in Bigg Boss 13 is going to be super special as super sexy Mallika Sherawat will come to add more fun with the housemates.watch the whole story to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:16


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 13': Did Arhaan Khan ask for Rashami Desai's house keys post his eviction?

As per reports, Arhaan Khan demanded the house keys of Rashami Desai's home so as to crash post his 'Bigg Boss 13' stint.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesZee NewsMid-DaySify

'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Madhurima fails to become the new captain, Mahira slaps Paras

Bigg Boss announced that since Madhurima was the 'sanchalak' during the task, she will be the contender of captainship and the contestants can decide on it...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeSify

Tweets about this

republic

Republic Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan asked for Rashami Desai's house keys as soon as he got evicted? https://t.co/rlKL7t0eMb 7 minutes ago

next9news

next9news BIGG BOSS 13: Arhaan Khan Eviction Irks Salman, Big Shok For Rashami Desai Fans https://t.co/KqtC0ZuRhN https://t.co/Llc7wfcU8o 45 minutes ago

larki_kyou

(❀◕ ‿ ◕❀) RT @Spotboye: #ArhaanKhan is back to his antics.😲 This time he is back asking for GF @TheRashamiDesai’s house keys post his recent eviction… 9 hours ago

Awazshab1

#BIGGBOSS13 🇮🇳 WINNER 🌏 #ArhaanKhan is back to his antics.😲 This time he is back asking for GF @TheRashamiDesai’s house keys post his recen… https://t.co/0RHX5mN6ic 10 hours ago

WakarHussain6

Aalsi Magarmach 2.0 RT @Spotboye: OMG! 😳 Post #ArhaanKhan eviction, @BeingSalmanKhan reportedly even refused to meet him #Television | #BB13 | @BiggBoss | @C… 10 hours ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Has Refused To Meet Arhaan Khan Post Eviction? https://t.co/MNZTx19GjD 15 hours ago

