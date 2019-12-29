Global  

Jharkhand: In first cabinet decision, Hemant govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases

Indian Express Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
In its first cabinet meet, Hemant Soren govt withdraws sedition cases in 'Pathalgadi' movement

While Hemant Soren took oath as state's chief minister, Congress' Rameshwar Oraon and RJD's Satyananda Bhogta took oath as cabinet ministers.
DNA

In maiden order, Hemant Soren drops Pathalgadi cases

Jharkhanad Chief Minister holds first Cabinet meeting; Assembly convened from January 6 to 8 to administer oath to MLAs
Hindu

