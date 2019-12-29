Jharkhand: In first cabinet decision, Hemant govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases



Recent related news from verified sources In its first cabinet meet, Hemant Soren govt withdraws sedition cases in 'Pathalgadi' movement While Hemant Soren took oath as state's chief minister, Congress' Rameshwar Oraon and RJD's Satyananda Bhogta took oath as cabinet ministers.

DNA 5 hours ago



In maiden order, Hemant Soren drops Pathalgadi cases Jharkhanad Chief Minister holds first Cabinet meeting; Assembly convened from January 6 to 8 to administer oath to MLAs

Hindu 6 hours ago



Tweets about this अरहर मोदी ! RT @ashoswai: First Jharkhand Cabinet Decision - Dropped all cases against tribals in connection with the 2017 Pathalgadi movement, previou… 1 minute ago