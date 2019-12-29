Global  

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from India's president Ram Nath Kovind

Bollywood Life Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema on Sunday by India's President Ram Nath Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

The 77-year-old actor previously skipped this year's National Film Awards ceremony due to health issues and couldn't receive the award
DNA

Abhishek congratulates Big B: Proud of you

Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award today from President Ram Nath Kovind. The 77 year old actor attended the ceremony held at the...
IndiaTimes


