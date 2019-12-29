Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from India's president Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind, PM Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal memorial on his 95th birth anniversary.

Citizenship Bill becomes an Act after President Kovind's assent President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Citizenship Amendment Bill has now become an act. The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago