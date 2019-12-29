Global  

3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident: Embassy

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019
Cairo [Egypt], Dec 29 (ANI): Three Indians were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after two tourist buses collided with a truck in Egypt's Suez governorate on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Cairo said on Sunday.
