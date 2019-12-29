Global  

NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The home ministry on Sunday said enumerators of the National Population Register (NPR) will help people remember their month of birth by citing English or Gregorian calendar and important Indian festivals.
