US strikes target 5 facilities linked to Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq, Syria

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Washington DC [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): US forces conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria against five facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group, which has been blamed for a series of attacks on a joint US-Iraq military facilities housing American troops, Pentagon said on Sunday.
News video: US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah

US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah 04:37

 Pentagon says it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shia armed group in Iraq and two in Syria.

US Carries Out 'Defensive Strikes' Against Five Shia Militia Facilities in Syria and Iraq


U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military has carried out "defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the U.S. Pentagon said on Sunday, two days...
