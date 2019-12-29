US strikes target 5 facilities linked to Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq, Syria

Washington DC [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): US forces conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria against five facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group, which has been blamed for a series of attacks on a joint US-Iraq military facilities housing American troops, Pentagon said on Sunday.

