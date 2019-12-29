Global  

Trump condemns 'horrific' anti-Semitic attack in New York

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Washington DC [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday strongly condemned the "horrific" anti-Semitic attack at a rabbi's home where five people were injured in New York's Rockland County and wished a speedy recovery to the victims.
News video: New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search 01:28

 The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

