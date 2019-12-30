Global  

Morning Digest: Pakistan to host OIC meet on Kashmir, CAA; In maiden order, Hemant Soren drops Pathalgadi cases; and more

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
In maiden order, Hemant Soren drops Pathalgadi cases

Jharkhanad Chief Minister holds first Cabinet meeting; Assembly convened from January 6 to 8 to administer oath to MLAs
Hindu

Morning digest: Harsh Vardhan Shringla to be next Foreign Secretary; Hemant Soren, the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in waiting; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu


