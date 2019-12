Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

*Ranchi:* JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of Opposition leaders and regional satraps, in a show of unity that could be a harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance amid the uproar over the new citizenship law.



