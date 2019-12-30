Global  

Dense fog, low visibility impacts flight operations at Delhi airport

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* With the mercury dipping in the region with each passing day and a blanket of dense fog engulfing most parts of the national capital on Monday morning, several train and flight operations are adversely affected in Delhi.

A dense layer of fog enveloped the area in and around New Delhi railway station this morning...
