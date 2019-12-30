Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

TheDailyUSNews.com North Korea's Kim Jong-un calls for 'offensive measures' ahead of nuclear talks deadline - https://t.co/NGP5RaWwAU… https://t.co/VPIgy44v7I 8 minutes ago Post of Asia Kim Jong-un calls for ‘positive and offensive’ security policy https://t.co/yeeROlyGxo https://t.co/9QGR6s5FM0 23 minutes ago 1stnewsng North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for ‘positive and offensive’ security policy https://t.co/dEuXD1zPHI https://t.co/UrHgaqYcXY 1 hour ago worldnewshill Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive and offensive' security policy https://t.co/V5DWE1nXO2 https://t.co/YFEurFIltP 1 hour ago Dave Schroeder 🇺🇸 Kim Jong-un calls for "positive and offensive" security measures to protect North Korea https://t.co/pyiPjjeudV 1 hour ago JoleeRN Kim Jong-un calls for "positive and offensive" security measures to protect North Korea https://t.co/fdoeAgqme1 1 hour ago JRobertnola Kim Jong-un calls for "positive and offensive" security measures to protect North Korea https://t.co/cfUTli40YE 2 hours ago Politicopathy Kim Jong-un calls for “positive and offensive” security measures to protect North Korea https://t.co/y2rGF6Levm https://t.co/BLuk7KVL3I 2 hours ago