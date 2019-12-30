Global  

Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive, offensive measures' to ensure North Korea's security

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline set for the US is drawing closer.
News video: Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift'

Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift' 00:37

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' [Video]U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' [Video]Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges 'offensive' security measures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersTelegraph.co.ukNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesSBSBBC NewsDeutsche Welle

'Look how strong we are': North Korea's message for 2020

North Korea's Kim Jong Un projects power ahead of crucial New Year speech as diplomacy with United States falters.
Al Jazeera


