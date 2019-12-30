US strikes Iran-backed military group in Iraq, Syria
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Washington, Dec 30 (IANS) The Pentagon has said that the US military carried out strikes against Iran-backed military group in Iraq and Syria, two days after a rocket attack on an Iraqi base leading to the death of an American civilian contractor.
U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.