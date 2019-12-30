Global  

US strikes Iran-backed military group in Iraq, Syria

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Washington, Dec 30 (IANS) The Pentagon has said that the US military carried out strikes against Iran-backed military group in Iraq and Syria, two days after a rocket attack on an Iraqi base leading to the death of an American civilian contractor.
News video: U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 01:20

 U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.

U.S. strikes Iran backed military group in Iraq, Syria

According to media reports, at least 25 militia fighters were killed and 55 others injured due to the strikes in Iraq.
Hindu

Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Dec 30 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that strikes by the United States against five targets of Iranian backed paramilitary groups in Iraq and Syria...
Sify


Tweets about this

BJThoenes

free radical RT @AirForceTimes: BREAKING: US strikes Iran-backed militia strongholds in Iraq and Syria https://t.co/7qTy4oWJPo https://t.co/VEuu0N6n39 24 seconds ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 US strikes 5 facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iranian-backed militia: US forces conducted strikes in Iraq and… https://t.co/dugpj3dx18 1 minute ago

BetB____

Betty B. RT @Ozkok_A: At least 25 fighters reported killed over revenge strike against Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah https://t.co/XevQHs4dyJ 3 minutes ago

sasky1959

saskia RT @TheTrumpPage1: Tehran crossed a U.S. red line. There was a rocket attack by an #Iran-backed Shiite militia in #Iraq: "A U.S. civilian c… 6 minutes ago

Ozkok_A

Ali Özkök At least 25 fighters reported killed over revenge strike against Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah https://t.co/XevQHs4dyJ 15 minutes ago

sunrider35

Shawn Henry RT @news_ntd: The U.S. military carried out strikes in #Iraq and #Syria against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah terrorist group in response to… 25 minutes ago

TheWikiTimes

The Wiki Times The United States military said on Sunday it carried out "defensive strikes" in #Iraq and #Syria against the #Iran-… https://t.co/vr0EgFSWpn 25 minutes ago

Iraqolizer

Trending Iraq News US military strikes #Iran backed #paramilitary group #KataibHezbollah in #Iraq, #Syria - Republic World...… https://t.co/4jh4mvuSAE 32 minutes ago

