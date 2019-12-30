Global  

Sensex jumps over 11 points; Nifty above 12,250

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.50 per cent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, Maruti and Sun Pharma.
