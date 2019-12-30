Global  

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's pillion ride: Scooter owner, driver fined Rs 6,100

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The owner of the scooter on which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode pillion while visiting family members of a jailed activist has been slapped with Rs 6,100 fine.
News video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she was manhandled by UP Police \ Oneindia News

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she was manhandled by UP Police \ Oneindia News 02:41

 CONG GEN SECY IN CHARGE OF UP EAST PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA PROVED SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE WHEN ON SATURDAY EVENING SHE DECIDED TO MEET A RETIRED IPS OFFICER AND ACTIVIST WHO WAS ARRESTED FOR DEMONSTRATING AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP ACT. WHEN HER CAR WAS STOPPED, SHE ZIPPED THORUGH LUCKNOW ON A SCOOTER, WHEN...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped from meeting family of anti-CAA protester in UP, alleges ill-treatment by police

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday stopped from meeting the family of a man who had recently taken part in the anti-Citizenship Act...
Zee News

Owner of two-wheeler that Priyanka Gandhi sped in Lucknow challaned for traffic rule violation

City traffic police slapped a fine of Rs 6,100 on the owner of two-wheeler on which Congress general secretary sped to meet the kin of former IPS SR Darapuri on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

