Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's pillion ride: Scooter owner, driver fined Rs 6,100

19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she was manhandled by UP Police \ Oneindia News 02:41 CONG GEN SECY IN CHARGE OF UP EAST PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA PROVED SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE WHEN ON SATURDAY EVENING SHE DECIDED TO MEET A RETIRED IPS OFFICER AND ACTIVIST WHO WAS ARRESTED FOR DEMONSTRATING AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP ACT. WHEN HER CAR WAS STOPPED, SHE ZIPPED THORUGH LUCKNOW ON A SCOOTER, WHEN...