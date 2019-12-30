Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar passes away; Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy pays a tribute
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Christmas Eve didn't turn out to be quite joyful for the crew of HBO's hit Game of Thrones as the team got to know that one of their actors passed away. Actor Andrew Dunbar passed away right before the holiday. Dunbar played a body double to actor Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy in the show.
A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of...
Happy Birthday, Kit Harington!. Christopher Catesby Harington turns 33 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the actor. 1. Harington is a descendent of King Charles II. 2...