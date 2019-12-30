Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
New York [US], Dec 30 (ANI): People of Indian-origin on Sunday (local time) held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' [Video]BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'. The television special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. It starts at 8 PM EST and is featured on ABC. We..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian-Americans hold demonstration at Times Square in US in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

Few days ago, the Indian diaspora in the US from several organizations expressed their support to the CAA by holding rallies in different cities, including...
Zee News

India a secular state, says Indian diaspora during pro CAA rally in US

Washington D.C. [US], Dec 25 (ANI): People of Indian origin held marches in several cities of the United States on Tuesday (local time) in support of the...
Sify


Tweets about this

dutta_monideep

Monideep Dutta RT @JasBJP: US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA https://t.co/aqpWRMXZy1 #IndiaSupportsCAA @BJP4Bengal @… 2 minutes ago

JasBJP

Jaswant Singh US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA https://t.co/aqpWRMXZy1 #IndiaSupportsCAA… https://t.co/xIfA39cIeW 9 minutes ago

JAMMULINKS

JAMMU LINKS NEWS #World | Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA Read more at: https://t.co/Mo6XSGsHxv https://t.co/hLmCOm8rWO 18 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of #CAA https://t.co/i9igb77EWt 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.