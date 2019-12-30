Global  

Over 10,000 cops deployed in Pune ahead of Bhima Koregaon celebrations

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram appealed to political parties to not organise any event that will hamper social harmony in the region, ahead of the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

While addressing a press conference, Ram said that they have undertaken the necessary preparations and appealed to the...
