Aaditya Thackeray to become minister as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sources claimed that a total of 36 ministers - including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks - will be administered oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at 1 PM in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.
News video: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister 03:02

 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli constituency was also sworn in as a minister.

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News [Video]Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published

Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet| OneIndia News [Video]Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet| OneIndia News

In Maharashtra cabinet expansion today Aaditya Thackeray may be minister, Ajit Pawar likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published


