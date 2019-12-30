Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sushmita Sen receives a love-struck note from boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and it's pure couple goals – view post

Bollywood Life Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sushmita Sen's beau, Rohman Shawl has penned a beautiful thought which will leave you gushing and wishing to have a man like him in your life. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite some time now and it's all soo beautiful...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rohman Shawl's Romantic Love Note For GF Sushmita Sen On Her 44th Birthday Celebrations [Video]Rohman Shawl's Romantic Love Note For GF Sushmita Sen On Her 44th Birthday Celebrations

#RohmanShawl expresses his love for #SushmitaSen in a the most romantic words in a post on Instagram. Watch the video to know what Rohman feels for Sushmita.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published

Sushmita Sen birthday: Daughters Renee, Alisah, boyfriend Rohman's surprise [Video]Sushmita Sen birthday: Daughters Renee, Alisah, boyfriend Rohman's surprise

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday on November 19.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sushmita's post for her BF Rohman on his bday

Sushmita Sen has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Rohman Shawl. Their Instagram feed is proof that the couple is in love truly madly deeply....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Rohman Shawl says Sushmita Sen makes him feel complete, actress showers love on her 'Babussh'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is happily in love with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and he being the perfect boyfriend, never fails to make her feel special....
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Sushmita Sen receives a love-struck note from boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and it's pure couple goals – view post… https://t.co/PIg26ZcwbQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.