Indian Navy bans use of Facebook by naval personnel

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

It has also banned smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships.The "stringent" step has been taken by Navy soon after seven naval personnel were caught leaking sensitive information to enemy intelligence agencies over social media, Navy officials said.In an internal order issued by the Navy, it stated that bans on messaging apps, networking and blogging, content sharing, hosting, e-commerce sites are under promulgation. 👓 View full article

