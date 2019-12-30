Global  

Amid ongoing protests, PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA outreach campaign

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 30) launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA to gather support for the new legislation.
PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA campaign on Twitter to gather support for CAA

The PM also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA"
DNA

CAA is about giving, not taking away anyone's citizenship: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the CAA is meant to give refuge to the persecuted refugees and launched a social media campaign in support of it.
IndiaTimes


