China sentences gene-editing scientist to 3 yrs jail

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Beijing, Dec 30 (IANS) A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui to three years in prison for illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction, in which three genetically edited babies were born.
Recent related videos from verified sources

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist [Video]China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China 'gene-editing' scientist sentenced to three years in jail

Court says Shenzhen-based He Jiankui 'crossed the line' with his work after women gave birth to gene-edited babies.
Al Jazeera

