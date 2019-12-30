China sentences gene-editing scientist to 3 yrs jail Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Beijing, Dec 30 (IANS) A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui to three years in prison for illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction, in which three genetically edited babies were born. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources China jails 'gene-editing' scientist A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world's first 'gene-edited' babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:01Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China 'gene-editing' scientist sentenced to three years in jail Court says Shenzhen-based He Jiankui 'crossed the line' with his work after women gave birth to gene-edited babies.

Al Jazeera 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this