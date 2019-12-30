Global  

California: Members of Indian diaspora hold rally in support of CAA

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
California [US], Dec 30 (ANI): Braving the rain and cold weather, members of Indian diaspora hit the streets and held a march here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act [Video]Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act

The Indian diaspora in New York held a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Indian-Americans hold demonstration at Times Square in US in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

Few days ago, the Indian diaspora in the US from several organizations expressed their support to the CAA by holding rallies in different cities, including...
US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

New York [US], Dec 30 (ANI): People of Indian-origin on Sunday (local time) held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was...
