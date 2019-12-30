Extreme weather reignites Aussie bushfire crisis

Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) Extreme weather on Monday reignited the bushfire crisis across Australi, with emergency warnings in four states as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned the infernos.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Beach-goers witness insane Australian bushfires The bushfires still rage on in Australia in this crazy clip. Check it out! Full credit to: @madeleineckelly on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:34Published 4 days ago Devastating Wingan fire in Australia filmed from plane This is the Wingan Fire just before these people had to leave due to fading light on Sunday afternoon. It made it to the coast that night and now into Mallacoota. Full credit to: @somers3927 on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:16Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this