Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Extreme weather reignites Aussie bushfire crisis

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) Extreme weather on Monday reignited the bushfire crisis across Australi, with emergency warnings in four states as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned the infernos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 2019: the year the climate crisis found its voice

2019: the year the climate crisis found its voice 03:18

 Inspired by a Swedish schoolgirl, millions took to the streets in 2019 - as the world suffered extreme weather and major powers continued to block the radical action scientists say is needed to steer the planet away from a climate cliff-edge. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beach-goers witness insane Australian bushfires [Video]Beach-goers witness insane Australian bushfires

The bushfires still rage on in Australia in this crazy clip. Check it out! Full credit to: @madeleineckelly on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

Devastating Wingan fire in Australia filmed from plane [Video]Devastating Wingan fire in Australia filmed from plane

This is the Wingan Fire just before these people had to leave due to fading light on Sunday afternoon. It made it to the coast that night and now into Mallacoota. Full credit to: @somers3927 on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.