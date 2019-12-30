Global  

PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA campaign on Twitter to gather support for CAA

DNA Monday, 30 December 2019
The PM also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".
PM Narendra Modi launches social media campaign in support of CAA

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to give refuge to the persecuted refugees and...
IndiaTimes

CAA is about giving, not taking away anyone's citizenship: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the CAA is meant to give refuge to the persecuted refugees and launched a social media campaign in support of it. Earlier, BJP had...
IndiaTimes


