CAA is too little compassion. Coming too late: Sadhguru

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
."In my opinion, CAA is too little compassion, coming too late. This bill is only focused on religious persecution. Looking at the reactions on the street, the vehemence with which people are fighting, I was wondering did I miss something. Am I not getting something here," Sadhguru told a gathering while speaking on the CAA, NRC and the protests against them.
