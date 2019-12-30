Global  

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ashok Chavan gets cabinet rank

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister on Monday (December 30). while former chief minister Ashok Chavan took oath as cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.
