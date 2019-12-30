Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ashok Chavan gets cabinet rank

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister on Monday (December 30), while former chief minister Ashok Chavan took oath as...

Ajit Pawar to be deputy CM, but may not get home NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be inducted as deputy chief minister when Uddhav Thackeray expands his cabinet on December 30. A partyman said the party had the...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



