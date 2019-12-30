Global  

CRPF blames Priyanka Gandhi for violating protocol during Lucknow visit, says no breach in her security

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The CRPF said that Priyanka undertook "unscheduled" movement without intimation and no one from her staff informed the CRPF about the change in her plan during her visit to Lucknow on December 28.
News video: Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow

Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow 01:56

 Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her [Video]Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her

A man breached security to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:02Published

Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Security at Congress Foundation Day Event in Lucknow [Video]Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Security at Congress Foundation Day Event in Lucknow

WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CRPF blames Priyanka Gandhi for violating protocol during Lucknow visit, says no breach in her security

The CRPF said that Priyanka undertook "unscheduled" movement without intimation and no one from her staff informed the CRPF about the change in her plan during...
Zee News

CRPF denies Priyanka Gandhi’s security breach, blames her for scooter ride at Lucknow protest


Indian Express


