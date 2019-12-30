Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar becomes deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray to get cabinet rank
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition have been in talks over the Maharashtra cabinet expansion for at least a fortnight and it seems that the after a few meetings, they have finally reached a conclusion.
In Maharashtra cabinet expansion today Aaditya Thackeray may be minister, Ajit Pawar likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of fog, Air, road and rail traffic affected...