Centre recalls envoy from Austria for spending Rs 15 lakh a month on house rent

Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, who rented an apartment for herself at Rs 15 lakh per month, has been recalled by the Ministry of External Affairs for financial irregularities and misuse of government funds.



Indian envoy who rented house for Rs15 lakh a month recalled The diplomat had been fraudulently claiming the VAT refunds granted by the government.

