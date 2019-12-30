Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Centre recalls envoy from Austria for spending Rs 15 lakh a month on house rent

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, who rented an apartment for herself at Rs 15 lakh per month, has been recalled by the Ministry of External Affairs for financial irregularities and misuse of government funds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Ambassador to Austria recalled for spending Rs 15 lakh a month on rent

*New Delhi:* Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, who rented an apartment for herself at Rs 15 lakh per month, has been recalled by the Ministry of External...
Mid-Day

Indian envoy who rented house for Rs15 lakh a month recalled

The diplomat had been fraudulently claiming the VAT refunds granted by the government.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theupdaterpost

Daily News Centre recalls envoy from Austria for spending Rs 15 lakh a month on house rent https://t.co/knHsKLEJPt 34 minutes ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Centre recalls envoy from Austria for spending Rs 15 lakh a month on house rent - https://t.co/PJoo4GN8hg 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.