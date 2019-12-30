Global  

S.Korea to grants pardons to over 5,000 people

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) The South Korean government on Monday announced plans to grant special pardons to 5,174 people, including conscientious objectors who refused to do military service for religious or personal reasons.
