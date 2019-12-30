Global  

Greta's very happy with her activism, says father

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 30 (IANS) The father of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environment activist, has said that she "changed" and has become "very happy" as a result of her activism that has contributed towards a global movement demanding world leaders to take action over climate change.
