Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS

DNA Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: Chidambaram to Army chief: Don't tell politicans how to do their job | OneIndia News

Chidambaram to Army chief: Don't tell politicans how to do their job | OneIndia News 01:56

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Army chief General Bipin Rawat saying that the latter should 'mind his business' after the General had said that leaders hosuld not lead students astray over the Citizenship Act. Chidambaram claimed that the DGP and Army Chief were being asked to...

P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News [Video]P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi says Assam will not be run by RSS, Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi's security cordon, Chidambaram tells Army chief Bipin Rawat to mind his job, Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go..

‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark [Video]‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked Army Chief Bipin Rawat to limit himself to his job after the latter questioned the leadership behind the anti-citizenship act protests

Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA

'Army has utmost respect for human rights laws'

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the armed forces had the utmost respect for human rights laws and they not only ensured protection of human rights...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

