Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Tehran [Iran], Dec 30 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that strikes by the United States against five targets of Iranian backed paramilitary groups in Iraq and Syria are an act of terrorism.
U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.