Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Tehran [Iran], Dec 30 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that strikes by the United States against five targets of Iranian backed paramilitary groups in Iraq and Syria are an act of terrorism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 01:20

 U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that &quot;additional actions&quot; may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy? [Video]Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy?

Iraq is stepping up its response to mass protests across the country after an attack on an Iranian embassy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran, militia vow revenge for U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria

The Iranian-backed militia targeted by the U.S. says the death toll from the strikes has risen, and Tehran is calling them an "obvious cased of terrorism."
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersNewsdayThe AgeSifyHinduRIA Nov.Al Jazeera

Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq

Iran on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia.
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsdayThe AgeSifyHinduAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.