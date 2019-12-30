Global  

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019
Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday (December 29) visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Varadkar also worshipped his family diety (kuldevta) during his visit to the ancestral village. 
