Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Uddhav Thackeray expands state cabinet, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. The expansion took place more than a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News 04:02

 Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister [Video]Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet| OneIndia News [Video]Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet| OneIndia News

In Maharashtra cabinet expansion today Aaditya Thackeray may be minister, Ajit Pawar likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray gets ministerial berth

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday during expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers
Hindu

Uddhav inducts son; Ajit Pawar sworn in dy CM

Uddhav Thackeray expanded his over a month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.