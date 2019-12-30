Uddhav Thackeray expands state cabinet, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. The expansion took place more than a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took...
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of...