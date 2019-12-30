Uddhav Thackeray expands state cabinet, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. The expansion took place more than a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took ...



Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli. In Maharashtra cabinet expansion today Aaditya Thackeray may be minister, Ajit Pawar likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday during expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers

Hindu 5 hours ago



Uddhav Thackeray expanded his over a month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



