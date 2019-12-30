Global  

Gen Bipin Rawat named 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The announcement of the name of India's Chief of Defence Staff was made months after PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, promised that his government would establish the top military post.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesHindu

Oppn attacks Army chief over 'leadership' remark

Opposition attacked Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for his comment on anti-CAA protesters. Rawat found himself in the midst of a massive row after he publicly...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Karthick_1115

Karthick கார்த்திக் 𝓑𝓲𝓰𝓲𝓵 RT @TimesNow: #Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | TIMES NOW newsbreak confirmed. Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's 1st Chief of Def… 10 seconds ago

AnilRan24

Anil Rana RT @ETDefence: General #BipinRawat has been named the country's first #ChiefOfDefenceStaff (#CDS). The Chief of Defence Staff will be a fou… 27 seconds ago

GenPanwar

Gen Panwar B S 🇮🇳 Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/tqK2OVC4vh 30 seconds ago

Naveenku555

Naveen kumar RT @eOrganiser: General Bipin Rawat named as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a long pending higher level military reform has become… 34 seconds ago

PRoy15751754

P Roy RT @AdityaRajKaul: You heard it first here six days ago. General Bipin Rawat named the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. Cabinet… 39 seconds ago

DeepakKumarJhar

Deepak Kumar RT @chaturvedimamta: Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff 39 seconds ago

joerave

Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia RT @aspiring_trin: Firstpost: General Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff; 61-yr-old set to retire as Chief of Army Staf… 47 seconds ago

MrBharat20

LoneWarrior RT @anandpdwivedi: A brief look at General #BipinRawat, India's first #ChiefOfDefenceStaff #CDS General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YS… 55 seconds ago

