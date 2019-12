saoulaghrissia RT @TheCut: Barack Obama named 'Fleabag' season two among his top 2019 TV picks. So that means he saw the first season, right? https://t.co… 3 minutes ago BollywoodLife Barack Obama names Fleabag, The Irishman, Unbelievable among his top TV shows and movies #BarackObama #Fleabag… https://t.co/IFmeXh5b2B 27 minutes ago Francisco RT @Independent: Fleabag fans highlight hilarious Obama moment as he names TV show his favourite of the year https://t.co/Dh0kpdHjVE 2 hours ago The Independent Fleabag fans highlight hilarious Obama moment as he names TV show his favourite of the year https://t.co/Dh0kpdHjVE 3 hours ago hypervocal TRENDING: Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies… https://t.co/iaDTba4kd4 3 hours ago Courtney Clarke RT @people: Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies https://t.co/Eq6Vp125qe 4 hours ago Shareatonne Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies https://t.co/c9WLCAKYMh 10 hours ago Amir Weinberger Barack Obama Names Fleabag, Little Women and The Irishman Among His Top 2019 TV Shows and Movies babies https://t.co/zqDgGi2kMG 11 hours ago