Uddhav Thackeray inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar sworn in deputy CM
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Uddhav Thackeray expanded his over a month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to 14 ministers from NCP, 10 from Congress and 12 from Shiv Sena at Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises in south Mumbai.
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister
Pawar was sworn in to the post for the second time in just over a month.Earlier, Pawar took oath as deputy CM on November 23 after he rebelled against the NCP... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Zee News