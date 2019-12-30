Global  

Uddhav Thackeray inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar sworn in deputy CM

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Uddhav Thackeray expanded his over a month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to 14 ministers from NCP, 10 from Congress and 12 from Shiv Sena at Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises in south Mumbai.
News video: Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News 04:02

 Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of...

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister [Video]Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli..

Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News [Video]Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News

SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING BAL THACKERAY WITH INDIRA GANDHI PUT UP IN MUMBAI, SENA CHIEF UDDHAV THCKERAY TO BE SWORN-IN AS MAHA CM TODAY, SONIA,..

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy chief minister

Pawar was sworn in to the post for the second time in just over a month.Earlier, Pawar took oath as deputy CM on November 23 after he rebelled against the NCP...
Sharad Pawar has taught us how to form government with less MLAs: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a dig at Fadnavis over his statement that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly....
