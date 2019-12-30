Global  

Chinese scientist who created gene-edited babies last year jailed for 3 years

Monday, 30 December 2019
Beijing [China], Dec 30 (ANI): He Jiankui, the Chinese researcher who had shocked the global scientific community with his first genetically edited babies last year, was on Monday sentenced to three years in prison for carrying out "illegal medical practices."
