Delhi Assembly election 2020: AAP Lok Sabha candidate Gugan Singh joins BJP ahead of polls

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Gugan Singh, who unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Northwest Delhi seat against BJP`s Hans Raj Hans, was a BJP member of the Delhi Assembly from Bawana. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before Bawana by-election in 2017. 
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri

Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri 04:02

 Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri refused to recognise poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is being roped in by AAP for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Hardeep Puri is BJP's co-incharge for Delhi polls.

