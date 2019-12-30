Traffic advisory issued for New Year celebrations near India Gate
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for the New Year celebrations at and around India Gate to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued on Monday. The advisory has been issued for the New Year's eve and the New Year's Day.
As Delhiites gear up to welcome 2020, Delhi traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city on New Year’s Eve. If you are planning to step out at night, there are few things you need to keep in mind.